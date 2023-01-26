Freiburg vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

Freiburg host Augsburg at the Stade Europa-Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways for the first time in three games.

After thrashing Union Berlin 4-1 in November in their final top-flight match before the winter break, the Breisgau-Brasilianer have started the new year on a poor note.

Christian Streich's side were beaten 6-0 by Wolfsburg in their first game back from the hiatus before a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

With 31 points in 17 games, Freiburg are languishing in sixth position in the table, eight places above Augsburg, who are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone.

The Fuggerstädter have only 18 points from as many games and remain just two points clear of the bottom three, although things were worse just a week ago.

Enrico Maaßen's side picked up a surprise 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach this week, courtesy of an 82nd-minute strike from Mergim Berisha.

It was their first league win in nine matches and propelled the side up from 16th to 14th place to put some daylight between them and the relegation zone.

Freiburg vs Augsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 20 clashes between the sides, Freiburg have won 14 times over Augsburg and lost on seven occasions.

Freiburg are currently on a four-game winning run in the fixture and unbeaten in eight matches in total against Augsburg. This is their longest unbeaten run against any Bundesliga side and are only on a longer winning run against Stuttgart right now (five wins).

Freiburg have lost only four of their 21 Bundesliga games against Augsburg.

Freiburg have 31 points at the halfway stage, the most they have had after 17 matchdays in the Bundesliga (since the three-point system was introduced).

Freiburg are winless in 2023, failing to win both their games in the calendar year so far. They last failed to win first three games of a calendar year in 2019 (5 games).

Freiburg are unbeaten in their last seven Bundesliga home games, their longest such run since October 2021.

Freiburg vs Augsburg Prediction

Freiburg have had a better campaign than Augsburg overall, although their recent form has been erratic. The Fuggerstädter will be boosted by their latest win and could eke out a point against the hosts.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-1 Augsburg

Freiburg vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

