Freiburg vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Freiburg will host Augsburg at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday in the opening round of the 2025-26 German Bundesliga campaign. The hosts will go into the weekend looking to kick off the new season on the front foot in hopes of replicating last season's success.

Ad

Freiburg put together a remarkable campaign last season, earning Europa League qualification and only narrowly missing out on what would have been the side's first-ever top-four finish in the Bundesliga era. Julian Schuster's side enjoyed a solid preseason campaign, with three wins and a draw in four games before picking up an easy 2-0 win over Sportfreunde Lotte in the DFB Pokal, and will hope to continue in such form in the new season.

Ad

Trending

Augsburg also picked up a 2-0 win over amateur side Hallescher in the domestic cup last weekend, but were far less impressive in the last Bundesliga season than their weekend opponents. The visitors were hardly relegation threatened for most of the season, but only managed to finish in 13th place and will hope their nine-game busy preseason schedule provides enough preparation for a better performance this season.

Freiburg vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 40 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Freiburg have won 21 of those matches, 11 have ended in draws, while Augsburg have won the remaining eight.

The hosts have scored an impressive 21 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have only won one of the last 10 meetings with Freiburg and have failed to get on the scoresheet in five of those games.

Augsburg finished the previous campaign with the joint-third worst offensive record in the German top flight, scoring only 35 goals across 34 games played.

Ad

Freiburg vs Augsburg Prediction

Breisgau-Brasilianer are comfortable favorites going into the weekend thanks to their home advantage and recent dominant record in this fixture. The hosts will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points against a considerably weaker side.

Fuggerstädter will be satisfied to get a point on the opening weekend, but will need something quite special to achieve that.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Augsburg

Ad

Freiburg vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Six of the hosts' last eight games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More