Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Freiburg host Augsburg in a mid-table clash in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Freiburg harbored ambitions of finishing in a Europa League spot, but have not been in the best of form recently. That means they are now ninth in the Bundesliga, and four points behind Union Berlin, who are seventh.

Freiburg have lost three of their last four games in the league and have only picked up four points in their last five matches.

In their last match, Freiburg lost 1-0 to Mainz, in a game where Robin Quaison scored the only goal in the 84th minute.

Augsburg are four spots below Freiburg in the Bundesliga standings, with 29 points from 25 matches so far, five points less than Sunday's opponent.

#Streich: "Augsburg ist eine gute Mannschaft, sehr organisiert. Sie bleiben kompakt und haben sehr klare Abläufe." pic.twitter.com/7fIVo5SHA3 — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) March 19, 2021

In their last game, they enjoyed a terrific win against a more-fancied opponent when they beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 at home.

Ruben Vargas, Marco Richter and Andre Hahn scored goals in that game for Augsburg, with Florian Neuhaus scoring a consolation for Gladbach.

Freiburg vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

Freiburg have won 10 and lost seven of their last 25 meetings against Augsburg.

Fourth times the charm? 🍀 pic.twitter.com/bUrenj7FnC — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) March 19, 2021

The reverse fixture between the two sides earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Vincenzo Grifo gave Freiburg the lead midway through the second half, but Vargas equalized in the 80th minute.

Freiburg form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Augsburg form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Freiburg vs Augsburg Team News

Freiburg

The hosts will go into this game without Lino Tempelmann and Mark Flekken, who are both injured. But those players aside, they are expected to have a fully-fit squad.

Injured: Lino Tempelmann, Mark Flekken

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Iago, Alfred Finnbogason, Fredrik Jensen, Tim Civeja, Jan Moravek and Mads Pedersen are all expected to miss the game due to various injuries.

Injured: Iago, Alfred Finnbogason, Fredrik Jensen, Tim Civeja, Jan Moravek, Mads Pedersen

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Augsburg Predicted XIs

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Florian Muller; Kevin Schlotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart, Manuel Gulde; Christian Gunter, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Jonathan Schmid; Vincenzo Grifo, Lucas Holer; Ermedin Demirovic

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafal Gikiewicz; Raphael Framberger, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai, Robert Gumny; Tobias Strobl, Rani Khedira; Daniel Caligiuri, Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn, Florian Niederlechner

Freiburg vs Augsburg Prediction

We are predicting that this game will end in a draw. Neither team really have much momentum on their side, and both are reasonably strong defensively.

With that in mind, we expect a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-1 Augsburg