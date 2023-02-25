Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen lock horns at the Europa-Park Stadion in round 22 of the Bundesliga on Sunday (February 26).

Xabi Alonso’s men secured their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League in midweek and will look to build on that.

Freiburg continue their hunt for a top-four finish with a 2-0 win over ten-man Bochum at the weekend.

Christian Streich’s side have now won their last three games, including a 2-0 victory at SV Sandhausen in the last 16 of the DFB Pokal on February 7. With 40 points from 21 games, Freiburg are fourth in the Bundesliga but could move level on points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, having suffered a first-leg 3-2 loss against Monaco in the first leg of their Europa League knockout playoff clash, Leverkusen secured a 3-2 victory in Thursday’s return leg before seeing off the Ligue 1 side 5-3 on penalties.

Alonso’s men now return to the Bundesliga where they have lost three of their last four games, with a 3-1 win at Hoffenheim on February 11 being the exception. With 27 points from 21 games, Leverkusen are tenth in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Werder Bremen.

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 40 meetings, Leverkusen hold a clear upper hand in the fixture.

Freiburg have picked up nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

The hosts are on a run of three wins from their last four games against Alonso’s side, with a 2-1 loss in May 2022 being the exception.

Freiburg are on a three-game winning streak across competitions since a 5-1 humbling against Dortmund on February 4.

Leverkusen have lost three of their last four Bundesliga games, scoring five goals and conceding seven.

The hosts have lost just once at home across cmpetitions this season, picking up 13 wins and four draws in 18 games.

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

While Leverkusen will look to build on their midweek result, they face a rampant Freiburg side who have notched up three consecutive wins across competitions. Streich’s men have made their home ground a fortress this season and should claim another home win.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of their last six clashes.)

Poll : 0 votes