Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Freiburg will invite league leaders Bayer Leverkusen to the Europa-Park Stadion in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after six games in the Bundesliga last week, registering a 2-1 away triumph over Bochum. Maximilian Eggestein was on the scoresheet in the first half and Michael Gregoritsch doubled their lead in the 53rd minute.

They failed to build on that win and suffered a 5-0 away loss to West Ham United in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, giving away their one-goal lead from the first leg.

The visitors recorded a 2-0 home win over Wolfsburg in their previous league outing to maintain a 10-point lead over reigning champions Bayern Munich. Their unbeaten run across all competitions was threatened in the Europa League round-of-16 second leg, as they found themselves trailing Qarabag 2-1 by the 90th-minute mark.

Patrik Schick scored twice in injury time to help his side earn a dramatic win and progress to the quarterfinals with a 5-4 win on aggregate. They scored at least twice for the ninth consecutive match.

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 49 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 22 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 13 wins, and 14 games have ended in draws.

Freiburg went unbeaten in their league meetings against the visitors last season, recording an away win while drawing the home game.

Bayer Leverkusen registered a 2-1 home win in October and will look to secure their first league double since the 2009-10 season.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in their last eight league outings.

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Breisgau-Brasilianer saw their three-game unbeaten run across all competitions end on Thursday, as they lost 5-0 to West Ham United. They conceded five goals for just the second time this season and will look to leave a better account of themselves in this home game.

They have suffered just one loss at home in their last 10 Bundesliga outings, with five games ending in draws. Maximilian Eggestein is a key absentee for the hosts, as he will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Manuel Gulde picked up a muscle injury against West Ham, while Maximilian Philipp is also doubtful with a shoulder injury.

Die Werkself kept their unbeaten run across all competitions alive with a dramatic win over Qarabag on Thursday. They have a 100% record in away games in the Bundesliga in 2024, scoring 10 goals in five games, and will look to continue their prolific run here.

They have suffered just one loss in their last six away meetings against the hosts and are strong favorites. Xabi Alonso has solid squad depth and is expected to make a few changes to the starting XI. Jonas Hofmann was subbed off early on Thursday with a minor knock and will likely be benched in this match.

Considering Leverkusen's away record in the Bundesliga this season and goalscoring form, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Álex Grimaldo to score or assist any time - Yes