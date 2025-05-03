Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Freiburg will entertain second-placed Bayer Leverkusen at the Europa-Park Stadion in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The hosts have climbed to fourth place in the league table and are still in contention to qualify directly for the UEFA Champions League group stage next season.

Leverkusen have a very unlikely chance of retaining the league title as they trail league leaders Bayern Munich by eight points with three games to go.

Breisgau-Brasilianer extended their winning streak to three games with a 1-0 away triumph over Wolfsburg last week. Max Rosenfelder scored his first league goal for the club in the 49th minute to help his side secure their 15th win of the league campaign.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six league games, recording four wins. They returned to winning ways after two consecutive draws last week, registering a 2-0 home triumph over Augsburg. Patrik Schick scored in the 13th minute and Emiliano Buendía doubled their lead in the added time of the first half.

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 51 times in all competitions. Leverkusen have the better record in these meetings, recording 24 wins. The hosts have 13 wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

The defending champions extended their unbeaten streak against the hosts to four games with a 5-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Freiburg have registered just one win in their last six meetings against the visitors and that triumph was registered away from home in 2022.

Bayer Leverkusen have not lost a Bundesliga away game since May 2023.

No team have drawn more games (10) than the visitors in the Bundesliga this season.

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Breisgau-Brasilianer have won their last three league games, scoring six goals and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have won just one of their last four home games while suffering two losses.

Bruno Ogbus and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh will miss this match due to injuries. Noah Atubolu participated in full training and should start from the bench as Florian Müller will likely be the first choice between the sticks.

Die Werkself went unbeaten in their four league games in April, keeping three clean sheets. They have won their last three meetings against the hosts, scoring 10 goals and are strong favorites.

Xabi Alonso has a few absentees for the trip to Baden as Jeanuël Belocian, Martin Terrier, Mario Hermoso, and Nordi Mukiele are injured. Victor Boniface picked up a thigh strain in training and is a major doubt.

Leverkusen have an impressive recent record against the hosts, and considering their away form, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

