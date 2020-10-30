Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen will be hoping to continue their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga when they visit the Schwarzwald-Stadion to face SC Freiburg.

The home side haven't won since the opening day of the 2020-21 season, and have failed to pick up all three points on multiple occasions despite being the better team. Their draws against Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen are testimony to their struggles.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, have made a steady start to their season with nine points from five games so far. Sitting fourth in the table, Peter Bosz's men will want to stay in that region as they look to bring Champions League football back to the BayArena.

Also Read: Arsenal 3-0 Dundalk: 5 Talking Points as Gunners romp to victory | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen head-to-head

Sport-Club Freiburg v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

This will be the 35th meeting between these two teams. Freiburg have only beaten Bayern Leverkusen six times in the past, with 10 matches ending in a draw. Their last victory came in the 2016-17 Bundesliga season, as Bayer Leverkusen have managed a point at the very least in the last three campaigns.

Both teams have been playing some good football of late, with Freiburg's points tally not doing justice to their performances this season. Their defence hasn't been as terrible as the statistics suggest. A 4-0 loss away to Borussia Dortmund has made their backline look unstable, but other than that particular game, they have been solid defensively.

Advertisement

Freiburg form guide: D-D-L-D-W

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen team news

Freiburg

Manager Christian Streich will continue to miss the services of midfielder Janik Haberer and goalkeeper Mark Flekken. However, there are no fresh injury concerns for the home team, which should field their trusted starting XI led by Nils Petersen in attack.

Injuries: Janik Haberer, Mark Flekken

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Bayer Leverkusen

A levantar cabeza y seguir hacia adelante. pic.twitter.com/8OttkDNWKn — Lucas Alario (@lucasalario13) October 30, 2020

Advertisement

Peter Bosz will also be without striker Patrik Schick, so the pressure to score goals will once again fall on Lucas Alario's shoulders. He has three goals in the Bundesliga this season. Santiago Arias and Paulinho are also set to miss out due to injury.

Injuries: Santiago Arias, Paulinho, Patrik Schick

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Florian Müller; Christian Günter; Dominique Heintz; Philipp Lienhart; Jonathan Schmid; Vincenzo Grifo; Nicolas Höfler; Baptiste Santamaria; Roland Sallai; Nils Petersen; Lucas Höler

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukáš Hrádecký; Lars Bender; Sven Bender; Edmond Tapsoba; Daley Sinkgraven; Exequiel Palacios; Julian Baumgartlinger; Nadiem Amiri; Leon Bailey; Moussa Diaby; Lucas Alario

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer 04 Leverkusen will bank on Alario to put the ball in the back of the net

Freiburg will definitely not be an easy team to beat at home, even for an in-form Bayer Leverkusen team. However, 10-man Leverkusen slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Slavia Prague in their last outing, and will be raring to get back to winning ways.

Their front three of Alario, Diaby, and Bailey will cause a great deal of problems to the home defence and should succeed in scoring a couple of goals, handing Leverkusen the win away to Freiburg.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen