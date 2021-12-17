Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In what promises to be an intriguing battle between closely-matched sides, fifth-placed Freiburg will host third-placed Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

A win for Christian Streich's men will mean they will join their visitors in the coveted Champions League places. However, poor form has meant the home side have been inconsistent of late.

Meanwhile, with the top two having distanced themselves from the chasing pack, Leverkusen will be desperate to return to winning ways to keep hold of their high position.

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Leverkusen hold the edge in the rivalry, having won 12 of the 24 games so far. Freiburg have won just four of their encounters, with their remaining games ending in draws.

Sunday's hosts will take heart from their 2-1 away win over the same opponents back in February. But the last time the sides met at the Europa-Park Stadion, Leverkusen triumphed in a high-scoring thriller.

Freiburg form guide (Bundesliga): D-L-W-L-L

Leverkusen form guide (Bundesliga): D-L-L-W-W

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen team news

Freiburg

Yannik Keitel and Jonathan Schmidt look set to miss this crucial game. While right-back Schmidt contracted the coronavirus back in September and is yet to be declared match fit, midfielder Keitel has muscle issues.

Nils Petersen has returned from an injury layoff but might begin the game off the bench.

Injured: Yannik Keitel

Unavailable: Jonathan Schmidt

Doubtful: Manuel Gulde

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

A host of high-profile injured players on their roster hasn't dented Leverkusen and they continue to be one of the high-flying teams in the German top division. Former Manchester United right-back Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been missing in action since March due to a crucial ligament rupture.

Mitchel Bakker and defensive midfield mainstay Julian Baumgartlinger have been deemed unfit for the game. Left-winger Moussa Diaby is among those suspended, dealing a hefty blow to their attack.

Injured: Mitchel Bakker, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger

Unavailable: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Moussa Diaby

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mark Flekken; Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Nico Schlotterbeck; Lukas Kübler, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Höfler, Christian Günter; Kevin Schade, Lucas Höler, Vincenzo Grifo

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Piero Hincapie; Robert Andrich, Exequiel Palacios, Karim Bellarabi, Florian Wirtz, Charles Aranguiz; Patrik Schick

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

Freiburg have hit a run of poor form of late while Bayer, riding high on Patrik Shick's fine goalscoring form, continue to push Bayern and Dortmund above them. We predict a narrow win for the visitors.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-2 Bayern Leverkusen

