Freiburg vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Freiburg host Bochum at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Saturday (October 21) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league this season. Freiburg lost 3-0 to defending champions Bayern Munich in their last game, failing to register a shot on target. Freiburg are ninth with 10 points from seven games.

Bochum, meanwhile, have endured a far more difficult start to their Bundesliga campaign, as they remain winless. They held on for a goalless draw against RB Leipzig last time out. They had the profligacy of their opponents coupled with heroics from goalkeeper Manuel Riemann to thank for picking up the point.

The visitors are 16th in the Bundesliga table with four points from seven games.

Freiburg vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 25th meeting between the two teams, with Freiburg trailing 12-11.

Freiburg have won their last four games in the fixture.

Bochum are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Bochum have scored five league goals this season. Only Koln (4) have scored fewer.

Two of Freiburg's three league wins this season have come at home.

Freiburg vs Bochum Prediction

Freiburg are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last four games across competitions. They lost 2-1 to West Ham United in their last game.

Bochum, meanwhile, are on an eight-game winless run in competitive action this season, losing four. They have struggled on the road this year and could see defeat.

Prediction: Freiburg 3-0 Bochum

Freiburg vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Freiburg's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of their last six matchups.)