Freiburg vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action this weekend, Freiburg will host Bochum at the Europa Park Stadion on Saturday afternoon.

Freiburg returned to winning ways last weekend, taking another step in their race for European football. They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 via a first-half strike from Vincenzo Grifo and a Nils Petersen winner.

The home side sit fifth in the Bundesliga standings, with 48 points from 29 games. They will now look to build on their latest result as they chase UEFA Champions League football next season.

Bochum, meanwhile, held on for a goalless draw against European contenders Bayer Leverkusen in their last game. They impressed on the day, going toe-to-toe with their opponents to pick up a deserved point.

Bochum sit 12th in the league table with 36 points from 29 games. They will look to pick up more positive results to confirm their top-flight status as the season wears on.

Freiburg vs Bochum Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between Freiburg and Bochum. Both teams have won six games apiece, while three other meetings have ended in draws. The two teams last faced off in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals last month. Freiburg won the game 2-1 in extra time.

Freiburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-D.

Bochum Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L.

Freiburg vs Bochum Team News

Freiburg

Yannik Keitel has a broken toe, while Kevin Schade is struggling with an abdominal issue. The two players are set to sit out the Bochum clash this weekend.

Injured: Yannik Keitel, Kevin Schade.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bochum

Jurgen Locadia continues his spell on the sidelines due to a hip injury, while Christopher Antwi-Adjei is a doubt for the game, as he is recovering from a groin injury.

Injured: Jurgen Locadia.

Doubtful: Christopher Antwi-Adjei.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Freiburg vs Bochum Predicted XIs

Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Christian Gunter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart, Lukas Kubler; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein; Roland Sallai, Lucas Holer, Vincenzo Grifo; Nils Petersen.

Bochum (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Maxim Leitsch, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Danilo Soares; Anthony Losilla, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Takuma Asano, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Gerrit Holtmann; Sebastian Polter

Freiburg vs Bochum Prediction

Freiburg have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last seven games at the Europa Park and will look to capitalise on their home advantage this weekend.

Bochum, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four games and have failed to score in two of those outings. They have struggled on the road this season, winning just three times and could face defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Bochum.

