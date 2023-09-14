Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Freiburg host Borussia Dortmund at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Saturday (September 16) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts enjoyed a brilliant start to their season, beating Oberachern 2-0 in the DFB Pokal. Freiburg, though, suffered their first defeat of the season just before the international break. They received a 5-0 hiding against Stuttgart, their heaviest league defeat since a 6-0 loss to Wolfsburg in January.

Freiburg are eighth in the league table with six points from three games and are one point above Dortmund.

Dortmund, meanwhile, have had a sluggish start to their season. They drew 2-2 with newly promoted Heidenheim. BvB took a two-goal lead in the first half, via goals from Julian Brandt and Emre Can, before squandering their advantage in the second.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

This will be the 50th meeting between the two teams, with Freiburg trailing 31-6.

BvB are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.

Freiburg are without a clean sheet in 11 games in the fixture since 2018.

Freiburg have scored thrice in the Bundesliga this season. Only three teams have scored fewer, two of whom occupy the drop zone.

Dortmund have scored in their last 19 games across competitions.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Freiburg's latest result ended a three-game winning streak in competitive action and have won their last two home games.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in 19 games across competitions. They're unbeaten in five competitive away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-2 Dortmund

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dortmund

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five matchups.)