Football

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Sep 14, 2023 18:25 GMT
Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - Bundesliga
Borussia face Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Freiburg host Borussia Dortmund at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Saturday (September 16) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts enjoyed a brilliant start to their season, beating Oberachern 2-0 in the DFB Pokal. Freiburg, though, suffered their first defeat of the season just before the international break. They received a 5-0 hiding against Stuttgart, their heaviest league defeat since a 6-0 loss to Wolfsburg in January.

Freiburg are eighth in the league table with six points from three games and are one point above Dortmund.

Dortmund, meanwhile, have had a sluggish start to their season. They drew 2-2 with newly promoted Heidenheim. BvB took a two-goal lead in the first half, via goals from Julian Brandt and Emre Can, before squandering their advantage in the second.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

  • This will be the 50th meeting between the two teams, with Freiburg trailing 31-6.
  • BvB are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.
  • Freiburg are without a clean sheet in 11 games in the fixture since 2018.
  • Freiburg have scored thrice in the Bundesliga this season. Only three teams have scored fewer, two of whom occupy the drop zone.
  • Dortmund have scored in their last 19 games across competitions.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Freiburg's latest result ended a three-game winning streak in competitive action and have won their last two home games.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in 19 games across competitions. They're unbeaten in five competitive away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-2 Dortmund

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dortmund

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five matchups.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...