Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund travel to the Schwarzwald-Stadion to face Freiburg in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Dortmund are currently sixth in Bundesliga. However, the teams are stacked so close at the top, that a win could propel any of those teams into a much higher position.

Dortmund have had a good week so far, with two much-needed wins, both for the points and the confidence. Last weekend, they beat Augsburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga to end a three-match winless streak.

On Tuesday evening, they beat Paderborn 3-2 in the DFB-Pokal, but made things hard for themselves.

Emre Can and Jadon Sancho scored to put them 2-0 up within the first 16 minutes. However, they conceded two late goals, including one in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, as the 2. Bundesliga outfit forced extra-time.

However, Erling Haaland ensured that there would be no embarrassment for Dortmund. His extra-time goal took them through to the next round of the cup.

Freiburg on the ⏰ pic.twitter.com/eXru3WMjCb — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 4, 2021

After a decent start to their season, Freiburg have not found consistency in 2021. They have won only three of their six games since the turn of the year.

In their last game, Freiburg were well-beaten by Wolfsburg. John Brooks, Wout Weghorst and Yannick Gerhardt scored for Wolfsburg, as they went third in the Bundesliga, and left Freiburg in ninth.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Dortmund have won 21 of the last 34 matches that they have played against Freiburg, losing only four.

In the reverse fixture, held at the Signal Iduna Park in early October, Dortmund won 4-0. Haaland scored twice, while Emre Can and Felix Passlack added to the scoring on that day.

Freiburg form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Freiburg

Freiburg will be without Kwon Chang-hoon, Roland Sallai, Gian-Luca Itter and Mark Flekkenm, who are all injured.

Injured: Kwon Chang-hoon, Roland Sallai, Gian-Luca Itter, Mark Flekken

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will be without Axel Witsel, who is a long-term absentee. In addition, left-back Marcel Schmelzer, Belgian international Thorgan Hazard and young defender back Dan-Axel Zagadou remain unavailable.

Roman Burki and Thomas Meunier are also injured, and are likely to miss this game.

Marwin Hitz will start in goal for Dortmund, with Burki unavailable.

🎙 Edin Terzic:



“Marwin Hitz is a good goalkeeper and deserves to play. He opened the game up again and again with confidence and brought the ball to the outside. We are very happy with his performances in the last two games." pic.twitter.com/EI07Qo23zy — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 4, 2021

Injured: Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Florian Muller; Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde; Jonathan Schmid, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Jeong Woo-Yeong, Ermedin Demirovic, Vincenzo Grifo

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marvin Hitz; Mateu Morey, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Emre Can, Thomas Delaney; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland, Giovani Reyna

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

This will not be an easy game for Dortmund, who have a habit of doing things the hard way. However, Sancho seems to be striking a purple patch for the moment, and they have a proven goal-scorer in Haaland.

That is why we are predicting a Dortmund win in this match.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund