Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

SC Freiburg host Borussia Dortmund in an enticing 2021-22 Bundesliga encounter on Saturday.

Freiburg opened their Bundesliga campaign with a dour 0-0 draw with Arminia Bielefeld. They are 12th in the table and will be looking to stage an upset when they take on heavyweights Dortmund at home.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are coming off a disheartening 3-1 loss to bitter rivals Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup. Marco Reus scored the only goal for BVB, as Robert Lewandowski's brace and Thomas Muller's goal handed Bayern a comfortable win.

However, Marco Rose's side started their league season with an emphatic 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Erling Haaland was virtually unplayable that day, registering two goals and two assists.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund have played 35 matches against each other. Dortmund have won a lion's share of 21 games, while Freiburg have won just five matches. Nine games ended with the two sides sharing points.

Freiburg will take confidence from the fact that when the two sides last met, they ran out 2-1 winners at home against Borussia Dortmund.

Freiburg Bundesliga form guide : D

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form guide: W

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Frieburg

Striker Nils Petersen is out with general fitness concerns. Nishan Burkart has also been sidelined with an injury. Manuel Gulde is a doubt with a hip swelling.

Injured: Nishan Burkart, Nils Petersen

Doubtful: Manuel Gulde

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Marcel Schmelzer, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can continue to remain on the treatment table.

Julian Brandt and Thomas Meunier tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks back and are doubtful for Saturday's affair.

Injured: Marcel Schmelzer, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can

Doubtful: Julian Brandt, Thomas Meunier

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Freiburg Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Mark Flekken; Christian Günter, Manuel Gulde, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Schmid; Vincenzo Grifo, Nicolas Höfler, Yannik Keitel, Roland Sallai; Lucas Höler

100 Bundesliga goals in Black and Yellow, just Marco Reus things 👑 pic.twitter.com/jZIceOacsp — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 19, 2021

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Felix Passlack, Antonios Papadopoulos, Manuel Akanji, Nico Schulz; Thomas Delaney, Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus, Youssoufa Moukoko, Erling Haaland

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Despite missing a host of starters due to injuries, Borussia Dortmund go into Saturday's game as firm favorites. Erling Haaland has started the season brightly and is expected to be amongst goals and assists at the weekend.

We predict that Borussia Dortmund will beat SC Freiburg comfortably.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

