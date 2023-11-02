Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023 

Freiburg will host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a rather disappointing start to their league campaign and are falling behind in the race for European football. They were beaten 2-1 by high-flying Bayer Leverkusen in their last league game, finding themselves two goals down before Manuel Gulde came off the bench to head home a second-half consolation goal.

Freiburg sit eighth in the league table with 13 points from nine games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have not fared any better than their opponents in the league so far this season, although results have begun looking up. They beat Heidenheim 2-1 in their league game last weekend before beating the newly-promoted side 3-1 three days later in the DFB Pokal.

The visitors sit 11th in the table with nine points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Saturday.

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between Freiburg and Gladbach. The home side have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won 14 times.

There have been 16 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The home side are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games across all competitions.

Three of Freiburg's four league wins this season have come on home turf.

Gladbach have scored 16 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the second-highest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Freiburg are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost four of their last six games across all competitions. They have lost two of their last three home matches and could struggle here.

Gladbach, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive victories and have lost just one of their last five competitive outings. They have lost just once on the road this season and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the visitors' last six matches)