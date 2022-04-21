Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Freiburg will host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday afternoon in the 31st gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts are enjoying a good spell at the moment. They picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Bochum in their last league outing before beating Hamburg 3-1 earlier this week to advance to the DFB-Pokal final.

Freiburg are fifth in the Bundesliga standings with 51 points from 30 games. They will look to continue their strong run this weekend to maintain their push for UEFA Champions League football.

Borussia Monchengladbach, meanwhile, saw their good run come to an end last weekend, when they were beaten 3-1 by Europe-chasing Koln. They were clinically carved apart by the Billy Goats and were already three goals down before Breel Embolo scored a late consolation goal.

The visitors sit 11th in the league standings with 37 points. They will now look to return to winning ways this weekend before their European ambitions completely fizzle out.

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

There have been 33 meetings between Freiburg and Borussia Monchengladbach. Both teams have won 12 games apiece, while their nine other nine matchups have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Freiburg won 6-0.

Freiburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L.

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Freiburg

Manuel Gulde and Lukas Kubler are both suffering from illness. While the former has been ruled out of Saturday's game, Kubler could recover in time to feature. Yannik Keitel and Kevin Schade are both injured and will not play, though.

Injured: Yannik Keitel, Kevin Schade, Manuel Gulde.

Doubtful: Lukas Kubler.

Unavailable: None.

Suspended: None.

Borussia Monchengladbach

The visitors will be without the services of Marcus Thuram, Laszlo Benes and Matthias Ginter this weekend, as the trio are injured.

Injured: Marcus Thuram, Laszlo Benes, Matthias Ginter.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XIs

Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Christian Gunter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart, Jonathan Schmid; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein; Roland Sallai, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Vincenzo Grifo; Lucas Holer.

Borussia Monchengladbach (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Beyer; Stefan Lainer, Kouadio Kone, Florian Neuhaus, Joseph Scally; Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea; Breel Embolo.

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Freiburg are on a three-game winning streak across competitions and have lost just one of their last 11. They have lost just one home game all year and will fancy their chances in Saturday's clash.

Meanwhile, Monchengladbach's latest result ended their four-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga. The hosts are the stronger side and should come out on top.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach.

