Freiburg vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

The action continues in round 12 of the German Bundesliga as Freiburg and Darmstadt go head-to-head at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday.

Christian Streich’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last three league games at home and will look to extend this impressive run.

Freiburg were sent crashing back to earth in their last outing before the international break as they suffered a 3-1 loss against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

This followed an emphatic 5-0 victory over Bačka Topola in the Europa League on November 9 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

Freiburg, who have now failed to win their last three Bundesliga matches, are currently eighth in the league table, having picked up 14 points from 11 matches.

Like the hosts, Darmstadt continue to struggle for results in the league as they were held to a goalless draw by Mainz last time out.

Ovid Hajou’s side have now gone four consecutive league matches without a win, claiming one draw and losing three since October’s 4-2 friendly victory over Elversberg.

With eight points from 11 matches, Darmstadt are currently 15th in the Bundesliga table, just one point above the danger zone.

Freiburg vs Darmstadt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last four meetings between the sides, Freiburg hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Darmstadt have picked up one win in that time, which came in April 2017, when they beat Streich’s side 3-0 on home turf while the spoils have also been shared once.

Freiburg have managed just one win in their last five matches across all competitions while losing three and picking up one draw since late October.

Darmstadt are without a win in their last four league outings, picking up just one point from a possible 12 since a 2-1 victory over Augsburg on October 7.

Darmstadt have lost all but one of their last seven Bundesliga away matches since the start of May, with October’s win against Augsburg being the exception.

Freiburg vs Darmstadt Prediction

Freiburg and Darmstadt have struggled to grind out results in the league of late and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up.

Freiburg’s home advantage gives them a slight upper hand and we see them claiming all three points against Hajou’s men, who have lost seven of their last eight competitive away games.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Darmstadt

Freiburg vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Freiburg’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of the hosts’ last seven outings)