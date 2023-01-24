Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2023

Freiburg will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Europa Park-Stadion on Wednesday night in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and will fancy themselves among the favorites to secure Champions League football at the end of the season. However, they were handed a 6-0 thrashing by Wolfsburg on their return to competitive action last weekend and will be looking to put out a strong response this week.

Freiburg sit fourth in the league table with 30 points from 16 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Wednesday.

Frankfurt have also performed well this season, steadily climbing up the table after a slow start to the season. They beat last-placed Schalke 3-0 in their last league outing, with Jesper Lindstrom opening the scoring midway through the first half before Rafael Santos Borre and Aurelio Buta came off the bench to wrap up the win.

The visitors have also picked up 30 points this season and sit second in the league table. They will aim to continue their good run of form when they play this week.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won 13 times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The hosts picked up a 2-1 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a four-game winless run in this fixture.

Freiburg are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture and their last seven across all competitions.

Frankfurt have picked up 14 points away from home this season. Only league leaders Bayern Munich (18) have picked up more.

Five of the Breisgau-Brasilianer's nine league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Eagles have scored 35 league goals this season, the second-highest in the Bundesliga so far.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Freiburg have now lost two of their last three league games after losing just one of their previous 11 in the competition. They have, however, lost just one home league game all season and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Frankfurt are undefeated in their last four Bundesliga games, picking up three wins and a draw. They have been solid away from home this season and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

