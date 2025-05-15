Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Freiburg will entertain third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt at the Europa-Park Stadion in their final Bundesliga match of the season on Saturday. With just two points separating the two teams, the winner will secure a top-four finish and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The hosts extended their unbeaten streak in the league to five games last week, recording a 2-1 away win over Holstein Kiel. Johan Manzambi equalized late in the first half, and second-half substitute Lucas Höler bagged the match-winner in the 58th minute.

Frankfurt are also unbeaten in their last five league outings, though three games have ended in draws. They met FC St. Pauli last week and were held to a 2-2 draw. Rasmus Kristensen gave them the lead in the first minute, but St. Pauli overturned the deficit by the 15th minute. Michy Batshuayi bagged a 71st-minute equalizer.

The visitors just need a draw to seal a third-placed finish, while this is a must-win game for the home side.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 46 times in all competitions. Frankfurt have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 19 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 15 wins, while 12 games have ended in draws.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the Breisgau-Brasilianer, and registered a 4-1 home win in the reverse fixture in January.

Freiburg have registered just one win in their last five home games. Notably, they have conceded 10 goals in that period.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost just one of their last eight league games, with that defeat registered away from home against Werder Bremen in April.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last five away games.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Breisgau-Brasilianer have won four of their last five games, scoring 10 goals, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they are winless in their last four home games in this fixture, playing three draws. Interestingly, they have conceded at least two goals in seven of their last 10 Bundesliga home games.

Bruno Ogbus and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh remain sidelined with injuries. Eren Dinkçi is struggling with a muscle injury, but Niklas Beste and Maximilian Philipp should return to the starting XI after being absent last week.

Die Adler have drawn their two league games this month and will look to conclude their league campaign with a win. They are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts, scoring 10 goals.

Kauã Santos and Mario Götze are sidelined while Tuta is nursing a muscle injury and faces a late fitness test.

Both teams are unbeaten in their last five league games, and considering their recent record at the Europa-Park Stadion, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

