Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

The action continues in round seven of the German Bundesliga as Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns at the Europa Park Stadion on Sunday. Frankfurt head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six games against the hosts and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Freiburg were involved in a share of the spoils for a third consecutive game last time out as they played out a goalless draw with Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park just before the international break.

With that result, Julian Schuster’s side have gone seven straight matches without defeat in all competitions, claiming four wins and three draws since losing consecutive games against Augsburg and Koln in the league back in August.

Freiburg have picked up eight points from their six Bundesliga matches so far to sit ninth in the table, one point and one place below this weekend’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt failed to arrest their slump in form last time out when they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich at the Deutsche Bank Stadium.

Dino Toppmoller’s men have lost three of their last four matches, including a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on September 30.

Frankfurt now journey to the Europa Park Stadion, where they are unbeaten in their last five visits, claiming two wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat in November 2019.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Eintracht Frankfurt boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Freiburg have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Frankfurt are on a run of six consecutive games without defeat against Schuster’s men, picking up three wins and three draws since a 2-1 defeat in April 2022.

Freiburg have won just one of their last five Bundesliga home matches while losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of May.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

While Frankfurt have struggled for results, Freiburg head into the weekend unbeaten in seven straight games and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

However, Schuster’s men have managed just one win from their last five home games in the league, and we predict Frankfurt will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven encounters)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

