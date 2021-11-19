Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga action resumes this weekend and will see Freiburg host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday.

Freiburg have been perhaps the surprise team in the Bundesliga this season. They were beaten 2-1 by defending champions Bayern Munich in their last game. The loss to Bayern Munich was Freiburg's first defeat this season across all competitions.

Breisgau-Brasilianer sit third in the league table with 22 points from 11 games. They will be looking to shake off their setback against Bayern Munich and return to winning ways at the weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been rather inconsistent so far this campaign. They beat newly-promoted Greuther Furth 2-1 in their last game thanks to a last-minute winner from Rafael Santos Borre. The victory was just Frankfurt's second league win of the season.

Die Adler sit 14th in the Bundesliga with 12 points from 11 games. They are just three points above the drop zone and will be looking to begin picking up results.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

There have been 28 meetings between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt in the past. The home team have won eight of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been eight draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season with Eintracht Frankfurt winning 3-1.

Freiburg Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-W-W-D-W

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (Bundesliga): W-D-L-L-W

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Freiburg

Nils Petersen, Roland Sallai, Kimberley Ezekwem and Jonathan Schmid are all on the injured list for Freiburg and are not expected to feature at the weekend. Kevin Schade was injured on German U-21 duty and is a doubt for the game.

Nico Schlotterbeck's involvement is in doubt after picking up a thigh injury.

Injured: Nils Petersen, Roland Sallai, Jonathan Schmid, Kimberley Ezekwem

Doubtful: Nico Schlotterbeck, Kevin Schade

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Christopher Lenz is the only player certain to miss the game for the visitors. Goncalo Paciencia is a doubt for the game as he recovers from an injury he picked up last month.

Injured: Christopher Lenz

Doubtful: Goncalo Paciencia

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mark Flekken; Manuel Gulde, Philipp Lienhart, Dominique Heintz; Christian Gunter; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Lukas Kubler; Woo-yeong Jeong, Vicenzo Grifo, Lucas Holer

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Almamy Toure, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Santos Borre

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Freiburg were the only unbeaten team in the German top-flight until their loss to Bayern Munich last time out. They will be looking to bounce back from that and continue their impressive start to the season.

Eintracht Frankfurt won for the first time in four games when they beat Greuther Furth 2-1 in a rather lackluster game last time out. The hosts should pick up points on Sunday.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Edited by Shardul Sant