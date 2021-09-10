Freiburg vs FC Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Freiburg will square off against FC Koln in the latest round of Bundesliga games on Saturday at the Schwarzwald-Stadion.

Freiburg have punched above their weight so far this season, and are currently fourth in the standings with seven points from three matches. They are coming off an entertaining 3-2 win over Stuttgart, which saw all five goals being scored in the first half.

Meanwhile, FC Koln secured a 2-1 win over Bochum in their most recent game. Lois Schaub and Tim Lemperte found the back of the net for the hosts, while Simon Zoller's goal for Bochum came with virtually the last kick of the game.

Freiburg vs FC Koln Head-to-Head

Freiburg and FC Koln have played 29 matches against each other so far. Freiburg have won 16 games, while FC Koln prevailed on eight occasions. Five matches have ended in draws.

In the last game between the two sides, Freiburg registered an emphatic 4-1 win over Koln.

Freiburg form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W

FC Koln form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W

Freiburg vs FC Koln Team News

Freiburg

Freiburg go into the game against FC Koln with just one injury, with midfielder Nicolas Hofler expected to be sidelined for the game. Jonathan Schmid is expected to return to the starting lineup after recovering from COVID-19.

Injured: Nicolas Hofler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

📅 On 9.9, there is no better day to ask the question: Who was your favourite #effzeh player to wear the number 9️⃣? pic.twitter.com/m83qiZnCUX — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) September 9, 2021

FC Koln

Jan Thielmann is still recovering from a cold, and he may not be match-fit. Timo Hubers has been sidelined with a knock, while Jannes Horn is out with a hip injury.

Head coach Steffen Baumgart will likely field the starting lineup that played against Bochum.

Injured: Timo Hubers and Jannes Horn

Doubtful: Jan Thielmann

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs FC Koln Predicted XI

Freiburg Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Mark Flekken; Christian Günter, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Lukas Kubler; Vincenzo Grifo, Nicolas Höfler, Maximilian Eggestein, Roland Sallai; Lucas Höler, Woo-yeong Jeong

FC Koln Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tim Horn; Jonas Hector, Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere, Kingsley Ehizibue; Ellyes Skhiri, Florian Kainz, Dejan Ljubicic, Jan Thielmann; Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste

Freiburg vs FC Koln Prediction

Freiburg have been a force to be reckoned with in the Bundesliga so far, and their sharp attack combined with home advantage makes them outright favorites to win this game.

We predict that Freiburg will win by a comfortable margin on Saturday.

Also Read

Prediction: Freiburg 2-0 FC Koln

Edited by Peter P