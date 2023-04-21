Freiburg vs FC Schalke Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2023

Freiburg and FC Schalke square off as Sunday’s round of German Bundesliga fixtures gets underway at the Europa-Park Stadion.

The hosts head into the weekend on a four-match winning streak against Thomas Reis’ men and will look to continue in the same vein.

Freiburg turned in a superb team performance last Sunday when they mounted a second-half comeback to claim a 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen at Weserstadion.

This followed a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of league leaders Bayern Munich on April 8 which saw the Breisgau-Brasilianer's seven-game unbeaten streak in the league come to an end.

Freiburg have now picked up 14 wins and eight draws in their 28 games so far to collect 50 points and sit fifth in the Bundesliga table, one point off the Champions League places.

Schalke, on the other hand, picked up three huge points in their relegation scrap as they thrashed Hertha Berlin 5-2 last Friday.

Reis’ side were previously on a four-match winless run, picking up two draws and losing twice since March’s 2-0 victory at Bochum.

With 24 points from 28 games, Schalke are currently 17th in the Bundesliga standings, level on points with 16th-placed Stuttgart in the relegation playoff spot.

Freiburg vs FC Schalke Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 15 wins from the last 35 meetings between the teams, Freiburg hold a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record of this fixture.

Schalke have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Breisgau-Brasilianer have won their last four games against Schalke and are unbeaten in their last seven meetings, claiming five wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in March 2018.

Reis’ side are winless in 12 of their last 13 away games, losing seven and claiming five draws since the start of October.

Freiburg vs FC Schalke Prediction

Freiburg and Schalke have had contrasting campaigns so far, with the Breisgau-Brasilianer pushing for a Champions League spot. While Schalke will be looking to secure successive wins, Freiburg head into the game fresh off the back of last week’s resilient team performance and we are backing them to come out on top once again.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-0 FC Schalke

Freiburg vs FC Schalke Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Freiburg have kept three clean sheets in their last four games against Schalke)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five encounters since December 2019)

