Freiburg vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Freiburg will host Greuther Furth in the Bundesliga on Saturday in what will be a game between two teams at opposite ends of the table.

Greuther Furth have struggled since their promotion to the Bundesliga, and are one of two teams that are yet to win this season.

With just one draw in nine games, they look destined to drop back to the 2. Bundesliga, unless they are able to pick up a few positive results soon and build some momentum.

Freiburg will relish the clash against Furth. Christian Streich’s side are currently third in the league table, and have been this season’s surprise package so far.

Despite changing their stadium this season, they have managed to keep their impressive home form and have shown some of the bigger sides how to play disciplined football.

Freiburg vs Greuther Furth Head-to-head

Freiburg have the head-to-head edge between the two teams, having won this fixture nine times in total. Furth have won it six times, and there have been an incredible 11 draws between the two sides.

Freiburg haven’t lost in the last 12 meetings between the two teams and will look to keep it that way.

Freiburg form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Greuther Furth form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Freiburg vs Greuther Furth Team News

Freiburg

Christian Streich will not have the services of Roland Sallai and Jonathan Schmid available for the clash against Furth.

Injured: Roland Sallai, Jonathan Schmid

Unavailable: Yannik Keitel (COVID-19)

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth

Robin Kehr, Jessic Ngankam, Havard Nielsen and Gideon Jung are all out due to injuries. The club will be able to call upon Maximilian Bauer and Paul Seguin for the clash on Saturday.

Injured: Robin Kehr, Jessic Ngankam, Havard Nielsen, Gideon Jung

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Greuther Furth Predicted Lineups

Freiburg Probable XI (5-4-1): Mark Flekken; Manuel Gulde, Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Lukas Kubler, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter, Woo-yeong Jeong, Lucas Holer, Vicenzo Grifo

Greuther Furth Probable XI (4-4-2): Marius Funk; Marco Meyerhofer, Maximillian Bauer, Nick Viergever, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Sebastian Griesbeck, Jeremy Dudziak; Timothy Tillman; Cedric Itten, Branimir Hrgota

Freiburg vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Defensively, Freiburg are the best team in the division. They have conceded just six goals this season, which is why they are so high up the table.

Furth, on the other hand, have scored just six times, and are the second lowest scorers in the league. They are likely to struggle against the well-drilled unit that Freiburg are, so we expect a home win.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-0 Greuther Furth

