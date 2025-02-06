Freiburg vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Freiburg will host Heidenheim at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but continue their push for continental football as they sit ninth in the table with 30 points from 20 matches.

After a difficult run of results in January, the Breisgau-Brasilianer returned to winning ways last time out, beating Bochum 1-0 on the road with Kiliann Sildillia heading home the sole goal of the contest in the first half to register his maiden Bundesliga strike.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, lit up the Bundesliga last season but have failed to hit similar heights this season and now find themselves fighting for survival. They were beaten 2-1 by Borussia Dortmund in their last match, sitting two goals down before Mathias Honsak halved the deficit midway through the second half.

The visitors sit 16th in the table with just 14 points picked up all season. They are two points above last-placed Bochum and will be desperate to pull clear with a win on Saturday.

Freiburg vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just five meetings between Freiburg and Heidenheim. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won once with their final matchup ending level.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in all five of their games in this fixture.

Freiburg have scored 27 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Heidenheim have conceded 42 goals in the German top flight this season. Only Bochum (43) and Holstein Kiel (53) have shipped more.

Only two of the Breisgau-Brasilianer's league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Freiburg vs Heidenheim Prediction

Freiburg's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to take inspiration from that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Heidenheim have lost their last three games on the trot and have won just once in the league since September. They have lost all but one of their last six away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Heidenheim

Freiburg vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Heidenheim's last six away matches)

