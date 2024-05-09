Freiburg vs Heidenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2023-24

Freiburg will host Heidenheim at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Saturday in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have endured a rather difficult campaign but remain hopeful of securing continental football in the closing weeks of the season.

They played out a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Koln last time out and were perhaps fortunate to have come away with the sole point after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match.

Freiburg sit seventh in the league table with 41 points from 32 matches. They are three points above their weekend opponents in 10th place and will be looking to widen that gap this Saturday.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, have impressed in their first-ever Bundesliga campaign and are making a late push for Europe. They played out a 1-1 draw against Mainz last time out, finding themselves a goal down at the break before team top scorer Tim Kleindienst headed home the leveler in the second half to register his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Freiburg vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Freiburg and Heidenheim. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season, with the newly-promoted side winning 3-2.

Freiburg Form Guide in Bundesliga: D-L-D-W-L

Heidenheim Form Guide in Bundesliga: D-W-L-D-W

Freiburg vs Heidenheim Team News

Freiburg

Kiliann Sildillia received a red card against Wolfsburg a fortnight ago and will remain out of the squad this weekend due to suspension. Matthias Ginter, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Philipp Lienhart, Kenneth Schmidt and Merlin Rohl are all out injured.

Injured: Matthias Ginter, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Philipp Lienhart, Kenneth Schmidt, Merlin Rohl

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kiliann Sildillia

Heidenheim

The visitors also have a couple of absentees ahead of Saturday's game, with Marnon Busch, Thomas Keller, Lennard Maloney and Elidon Qenaj all unavailable due to injuries. Tim Kleindienst is suspended due to an accumulation of bookings and will sit this one out.

Injured: Marnon Busch, Thomas Keller, Lennard Maloney, Elidon Qenaj

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tim Kleindienst

Freiburg vs Heidenheim Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-5-2): Noah Atubolu; Lukas Kubler, Yannik Keitel, Manuel Gulde; Ritsu Doan, Lucas Holer, Maximilian Eggestein, Vincenzo Grifo, Christian Gunter; Rolland Sallai, Michael Gregoritsch

Heidenheim Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Kevin Muller; Haktab Traore, Patrick Mainka, Benedikt Gimber, Jonas Fohrenbach; Jan Schoppner; Eren Dinkci, Kevin Sessa, Jan-Niklas Beste; Marvin Pieringer, Nikola Dovedan

Freiburg vs Heidenheim Prediction

Freiburg are on a three-game winless streak and have won just two of their last eight games across all competitions. They are without a win in their last seven home league games and could struggle here.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last seven league games. They have lost just one of their last nine away matches and should pick up a point this weekend.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-1 Heidenheim