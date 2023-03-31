Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023

Freiburg welcome Hertha Berlin to the Europa Park Stadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday (April 1) as they resume their league campaign following the international break.

The hosts are unbeaten in six outings and are coming off a 1-1 draw by Mainz last time around. Freiburg are fourth in the league table, trailing leaders Borussia Dortmund by seven points.

Hertha, meanwhile, are third from the bottom in the standings and are winless in three games. In their previous outing, they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Hoffenheim, with Stevan Jovetic scoring a consolation in injury time.

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 48 times across competitions since 1981, with Hertha leading 16-14.

Freiburg have seen over 2.5 goals in their last six games against Hertha across competitions.

The hosts have won their last four home meetings against Hertha, scoring 11 goals and conceding thrice. Freiburg are unbeaten at home against Hertha since 2010.

Freiburg are unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga since a 3-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the first home game of the ongoing season.

Hertha have lost their last eight away games, conceding 17 goals in their last five.

Freiburg are on an 11-game unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga, their longest such run in competition history.

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

The hosts have enjoyed a decent run in 2023, losing twice in ten Bundesliga games. They have lost just twice at home across competitions and will start as the strong favourites.

Hertha, meanwhile, have struggled this year, winning twice in ten league games. They have lost their last eight away games and their last four at Freiburg. Considering the same, Freiburg should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Michael Gregoritsch to score or assist any time - Yes

