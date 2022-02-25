Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this week and will see Freiburg host Hertha Berlin at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday afternoon.

Freiburg have been rather inconsistent of late with four wins, three draws and three losses in their last 10 games. They, however, picked up a well-deserved 2-1 win over Augsburg last time out via first-half goals from Nils Petersen and Nico Schlotterbeck.

The hosts sit sixth in the league table with 37 points from 23 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest results and kick on with the rest of the season as they continue their pursuit of European football.

Hertha Berlin are in poor form at the moment and fell victim to a 6-1 thrashing by in-form RB Leipzig in their last game. They were a goal behind at the break and leveled the scores immediately after the restart. However, a red card to Marc-Oliver Kempf saw the game go out of hand in the final half-hour.

Hertha Berlin sit 15th in the Bundesliga with just 23 points from 23 games. They are just one point above the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to put some distance between them this weekend.

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been 30 meetings between Freiburg and Hertha Berlin. The two teams have won nine games apiece while the other 12 games have all ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back earlier in the season. Freiburg won the game 2-1.

Freiburg Form Guide (Bundesliga): W-D-L-W-L

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-L-D-L-D

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Freiburg

Yannik Keitel is the only injury concern for the hosts ahead of Thursday's game.

Injured: Yannik Keitel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

The visitors have a few absentees ahead of their weekend clash. Oliver Christensen, Marton Dardai and Rune Jarstein are all injured while Marc-Oliver Kempf is suspended after receiving a red card last time out. Alexander Schwolow is out after contracting COVID-19.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Lukas Klünter and Marvin Plattenhardt are all doubts for the game as they continue their recovery from COVID-19. Stefan Jovetic is also dealing with a thigh injury and could be absent as well.

Injured: Oliver Christensen, Marton Dardai, Rune Jarstein

Doubtful: Kevin-Prince Boateng, Lukas Klünter, Marvin Plattenhardt, Stefan Jovetic

Unavailable: Alexander Schwolow

Suspended: Marc-Oliver Kempf

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Lukas Kübler, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Günter; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Höfler; Roland Sallai, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Vincenzo Grifo; Nils Petersen

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Marcel Lotka; Peter Pekarik, Linus Gechter, Niklas Stark, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Marco Richter, Santiago Ascacibar, Vladimir Darida, Myziane Maolida; Suat Serdar; Ishak Belfodil

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Freiburg have had mixed results in recent weeks but have been solid at home. They are unbeaten in their last four home league games and will look to continue that run on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin are on a seven-game winless run across all competitions, losing five of those games. The home side should win this one.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Edited by Shardul Sant