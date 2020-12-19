Freiburg vs Hertha BSC prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Freiburg host Hertha BSC in a Bundesliga match at the Schwarzwald-Stadion on Sunday.

Freiburg are a point and a place ahead of Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga, in 11th position with 14 points from 12 games.

They have also hit a run of good form recently, with wins in their last two matches against Schalke and Arminia Bielefeld, both of whom are in the bottom three.

In the last game, a brace from Ronald Sallai gave Freiburg a 2-0 win against Schalke at the Veltins Arena, to leave the Royal Blues still without a win this season.

Hertha, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last four games, but have drawn three of those. In midweek, they played out a 0-0 draw against Mainz at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Freiburg vs Hertha BSC Head-to-Head

Hertha BSC have won eight out of the previous 27 matches that they have played against Freiburg, while they have lost seven times. These two sides have played out 12 draws in that period.

Freiburg form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Advertisement

Hertha BSC form guide: D-D-W-D-L

Freiburg vs Hertha BSC Team News

Freiburg will miss goalkeeper Mark Flekken and midfielder Janik Haberer due to injury. Korean attacking midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon is also unavailable for this game after returning a positive COVID-19 test.

Injured: Mark Flekken, Janik Haberer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kwon Chang-hoon

Striker Jhon Cordoba is ruled out, and is only slated to return in the new year, as he has a ligament injury. Midfielder Santiago Ascacibar has a muscle problem, which continues to keep him out of action.

Injured: Jhon Cordoba, Santiago Ascasibar, Eduard Lowen

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Hertha BSC Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Florian Muller; Jonathan Schmid, Philipp Leinhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Chris Gunter; Vincenzo Grifo, Nicolas Hofler, Baptiste Santamaria, Ronald Sallai; Nils Petersen, Lucas Holer

Hertha BSC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Jordan Torunarigha, Marvin Plattenhardt; Niklas Stark, Matteo Guendouzi; Dodi Lukebakio, Vladimir Darida, Matheus Cunha; Krysztof Piatek

Freiburg vs Hertha BSC Prediction

Freiburg won their last two games, but those were against two of the worst teams in the Bundesliga this season. Hertha will present them with a different test, but we are expecting a tactical game that ends in a stalemate.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-1 Hertha BSC