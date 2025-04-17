Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Freiburg will invite Hoffenheim to the Europa-Park Stadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts are sixth in the league table with 45 points, 15 more than Die Kraichgauer, who are 14th.

Ad

Breisgau-Brasilianer returned to winning ways after five games last week, recording a 2-1 away triumph over Borussia Mönchengladbach. Christian Günter's own goal gave Mönchengladbach the lead in the 14th minute, and Patrick Osterhage leveled the score two minutes later. Substitute Johan Manzambi scored his first goal of the season in the 90th minute to help his side register a comeback win.

The visitors registered their first league win in five games last week, with a 2-0 home triumph over Mainz. Andrej Kramarić bagged a first-half brace to take his goalscoring tally for the season to 10.

Ad

Trending

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 33 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 14 wins. The visitors have seven wins, and 12 games have ended in draws.

Breisgau-Brasilianer are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the visitors, and the reverse fixture in December ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

The hosts have conceded at least two goals in three of their last four league games.

Freiburg have lost their last three Bundesliga home games, conceding six goals while scoring just twice.

Hoffenheim have seen conclusive results in their seven Bundesliga away games in 2025, suffering four losses.

Die Kraichgauer have won just one of their last 11 Bundesliga meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming away from home in 2021.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five games during that period.

Ad

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Breisgau-Brasilianer bounced back from back-to-back defeats last week and will look to continue that form here. Interestingly, their last three league defeats have all been registered at home. Nonetheless, they are on a seven-game unbeaten streak against the visitors, recording five wins, and are strong favorites.

Junior Adamu picked up his fifth booking of the season last week and will serve a suspension here. Noah Atubolu and Bruno Ogbus remain sidelined while Eren Dinkçi is a doubt with a muscle injury. Merlin Röhl has overcome an illness and should start from the bench.

Ad

Die Kraichgauer have been a bit inconsistent recently, with two wins, two losses, and two draws in their last six league games. They have lost their last two away games, conceding four times while scoring just once.

Leo Østigård was sent off last week and will serve a suspension. Alexander Prass is back in training after a month and faces a late fitness test. Grischa Prömel, Ihlas Bebou, and Ozan Kabak are also unlikely to recover in time for this match.

Ad

While both teams have been in poor touch recently, considering the hosts' better recent record in this fixture, we back Breisgau-Brasilianer to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Hoffenheim

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More