Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Freiburg will host Hoffenheim at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but remain in contention for continental football. They played out a goalless draw against Union Berlin in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Freiburg have picked up 25 points from 17 games so far and now sit seventh in the league table. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this week.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, enjoyed a bright start to their season but have dropped off the pace of late and are falling behind in the race for European football. They were beaten 3-0 by defending champions Bayern Munich last time out, sitting two goals down before a red card to Grischa Promel all but scuppered any chances of a positive outcome.

The visitors sit a place and a point behind their opponents in the Bundesliga standings and will leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Freiburg and Hoffenheim. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won seven times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 10.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games across all competitions.

Only one of Freiburg's six league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Hoffenheim have conceded 33 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the joint-highest of any team in the top half of the table.

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Freiburg are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four games. They are undefeated in their last six home games and will be looking to extend that streak even further this weekend.

Hoffenheim are winless in their last three league matchups and have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have lost their last three away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Freiburg 3-1 Hoffenheim

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last eight matchups)