Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Freiburg play host to Hoffenheim on Sunday. Christian Ilzer’s men have failed to win their last eight games against the hosts and will journey to the Europa Park Stadion looking to end this four-year run.

Freiburg picked up a dream start to the 2025-26 Europa League campaign as they secured a 2-1 victory over Swiss outfit Basel at the Europa Park Stadion on Wednesday.

With that result, Julian Schuster’s side have won their last four matches across all competitions, including consecutive Bundesliga victories over Stuttgart and Werder Bremen.

Freiburg now go up against an opposing side who have failed to win their last eight encounters, a run stretching back to December 2021, when they were beaten 2-1 on home turf.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim were left empty-handed for the second straight home game this season as they fell to a 4-1 loss against a star-studded Bayern Munich side last Saturday.

While Ilzer’s side have lost their two league games at the PreZero Arena, they have kicked off the season with consecutive away victories over Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin, scoring six goals and conceding twice across the two matches.

Hoffenheim have picked up six points from the first 12 available to sit ninth in the Bundesliga standings, level on points with this weekend’s hosts in seventh place.

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Freiburg hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 15 of the last 34 meetings between the two teams.

Hoffenheim have picked up seven wins in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils on 12 occasions.

Freiburg are unbeaten in their last eight games against Ilzer’s men, picking up six wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in February 2021.

Hoffenheim are on a run of five straight competitive matches without defeat, claiming three wins and two draws since April’s 3-2 loss against Freiburg at the Europa Park Stadion.

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

While Hoffenheim will be aiming to leapfrog Freiburg in the standings, they have failed to win any of the last 12 meetings between the two sides, including three defeats in their last three visits to the Europa Park Stadion.

Schuster’s men have weathered the storm since stumbling into the league campaign with back-to-back losses against Augsburg and Koln, and we fancy them to secure a fifth win on the trot this weekend.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Hoffenheim

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Freiburg and Hoffenheim have both scored in their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the two teams)

