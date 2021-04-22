Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Freiburg host Hoffenheim at Schwarzwald-Stadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga as they continue to push for European qualification.

Freiburg had a rest in midweek after their scheduled match against Hertha Berlin was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

The Breisgau-Brasilianers have a game in hand over Union Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach, who are three points ahead of them in the table. Freiburg will have an excellent chance this weekend to draw level with their rivals.

Victory in this fixture will also keep them hot in their pursuit of a Europa Conference League place. They recorded a dominant 4-0 win over the now-relegated Schalke last time out.

However, it won't be easy against a confident Hoffenheim side which came from two goals down to defeat Borussia Monchengladbach.

After back-to-back draws against RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, the side were headed for a loss after goals from Alassane Plea and Valentino Lazarro.

But a brace from Andrej Kramaric on either side of a goal from Ihlas Bebou turned the match around and the home side held on for a memorable victory.

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Head-To-Head

There have been 24 games between the sides, with Freiburg winning nine times and losing to Hoffenheim on six occasions.

When the sides met in January for the first leg of their clash this season, the Breisgau-Brasilianer secured a 3-1 victory in Hoffenheim.

Freiburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Hoffenheim Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Team News

Freiburg

There are no known injuries to Christian Streich's side, who will likely stick to the same lineup as last time.

However, midfielder Santamaria has been suspended from the clash after picking up his fifth booking of the season against the Royal Blues.

Injured: None

Suspended: Santamaria

Unavailable: None

#Streich: "Hoffenheim ist gestern so aufgetreten, wie ich es erwartet haben. Sie waren richtig gut. Wir freuen uns auf das Spiel am Samstag, haben aber auch Respekt." pic.twitter.com/3cQmXq955B — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) April 22, 2021

Hoffenheim

Die Kraichgauer aren't so lucky with injuries as many first-team stars are currently in the treatment room.

Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner and Dennis Geiger have all been ruled out for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Christian Baumgartner was substituted with a muscle injury in the last game and will face several weeks on the sidelines.

Sebastian Rudy, Kostas Stafylidis, Marco John, Mijat Gacinovic, Kevin Akpoguma and Kevin Vogt are all injury doubts.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Dennis Geiger and Christian Baumgartner

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Freiburg (3-4-3): Florian Muller; Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Dominique Heintz; Jonathan Schmid, Yannick Keitel, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Roland Sallai, Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Holer.

Hoffenheim (4-2-3-1): Oliver Baumann; Pavel Kaderabek, Stefan Posch, Chris Richards, Ryan Sessegnon; Diadie Samassekou, Florian Grillitsch; Robert Skov, Munas Dabbur, Andrej Kramaric; Ihlas Bebou.

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Injury-hit Hoffenheim have nothing to play for, but their incredible comeback victory in the last game will motivate them.

Kramaric and Bebou have forged an incredible attacking partnership and it will be a huge test for the home side.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-2 Hoffenheim