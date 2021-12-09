Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga resumes this weekend and will see Freiburg host Hoffenheim at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday.

Freiburg picked up a dramatic 6-0 away win over Borussia Monchengladbach last time out in a game that had six different goalscorers. The win for the hosts marked their first win after a three-game losing run.

Freiburg sit fourth in the league table with 25 points from 14 games. They will be looking to build on their latest performance as they chase a top-four finish.

Hoffenheim continued their impressive run last weekend as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 on home turf. Despite falling behind in the first fifteen minutes of the game, Sebastian Hoeness' side replied with three goals before the visitors scored a late consolation goal.

Hoffenheim sit one place and two points behind their weekend hosts in the Bundesliga table. They will be looking to continue their strong run when they play on Saturday.

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 25 meetings between Freiburg and Hoffenheim. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been 10 draws between the teams.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

Freiburg Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Hoffenheim Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Team News

Freiburg

Jonathan Schmid is the only injured player for the hosts ahead of their game on Saturday. Nils Petersen has recovered from his injury and will be in the squad. Yannik Keitel is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Jonathan Schmid

Doubtful: Yannik Keitel

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

The visitors have a rather lengthy list of absentees. Robert Skov, Ermin Bicakcic and Jacob Bruun Larsen are all injured and will play no part in Saturday's game.

Marco John is a doubt for the game while Florian Grillitsch is out with an illness.

Injured: Robert Skov, Ermin Bicakcic, Jacob Bruun Larsen

Doubtful: Marco John

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Florian Grillitsch

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Flekken; Lukas Kubler, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck; Christian Gunter; Vicenzo Grifo, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Kevin Schade; Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Holer

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-3): Oliver Baumann; Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt, Stefan Posch; David Raum, Diadie Samassekou, Dennis Geiger, Kevin Akpoguma; Georginio Rutter, Munas Dabbur, Ihlas Bebou

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Freiburg ended a three-game losing streak with a 6-0 demolition of Borussia Monchengladbach. Confidence levels will be high within the squad as they look to continue their impressive showing in the Bundesliga so far.

Hoffenheim have won their last three games on the bounce and have lost just one of their last six. They have however picked up just two wins on the road all season and could see their away woes continue at the weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Freiburg 2-2 Hoffenheim

Edited by Shardul Sant