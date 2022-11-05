Freiburg vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022 

Freiburg will host Koln at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Sunday (November 6) evening in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid campaign and will fancy themselves as early title contenders with a third of the season gone. Freiburg beat struggling Schalke 2-0 in their last league outing.

Vincenzo Grifo opened the scoring with a long-range curler in the first half before clinching a brace from the penalty spot at the hour mark. Freiburg sit third in the league standings with 24 points from 12 games. They can go top with maximum points this weekend and will be looking to do just that.

Koln have had mixed results this season, particularly struggling to kill off games in which they have dominated. They played out a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim in their last league game before coming from behind to pick up a 2-2 draw against OGC Nice in the UEFA Europa League in midweek

The visitors sit mid-table in tenth place with 17 points from 12 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Freiburg vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Freiburg and Koln. The hosts have won 16 of those games, while the visitors have won nine. There have been six draws between them.

Freiburg are unbeaten in their last two games in this fixture after losing their two games before that.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Freiburg have the joint-best defensive record at home in the Bundesliga this season, conceding four goals.

Only one of Koln's four league wins this season has come at home.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer have scored just 18 league goals this season, the joint-fewest in the top half of the German top flight.

Freiburg vs Koln Prediction

Freiburg are on a five-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 17 games across competitions. They are unbeaten in their last eight games at home and will fancy their chances here.

Koln, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last four games. They have won just one of their last six games on the road and could lose this one.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Koln

Freiburg vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last ten meetings between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Koln to concede first: YES (The visitors have conceded the first goal in eight of their last ten games.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes