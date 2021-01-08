Freiburg vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

SC Freiburg will look to extend their impressive winning run of four Bundesliga games to five when they welcome relegation-battling Koln to the Dreisamstadion on Saturday.

The home side's recent form has seen them catapulted from the lower half of the table to the ninth spot in dramatic fashion.

This is certainly not the best time for a Koln side who are winless in three games to visit Christian Streich's high-flyers.

A loss at home to Augsburg in their last outing will have done them no good, and they need a quick turnaround to avoid a relegation dogfight later in the season.

Freiburg vs Koln Head-to-Head

Shkiri scored a 90th-minute winner for Koln in the reverse fixture last season

These two teams have met 27 times before, with Freiburg emerging victorious on 14 occasions. Eight have been won by Saturday's visitors, while the remaining five have been drawn.

In fact, Freiburg have only lost once at home to Koln since the turn of the century, although that loss came in the reverse fixture last season.

Freiburg form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Koln form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Freiburg vs Koln team news

Freiburg

It is likely that manager Streich will retain the starting line-up that blew away a strong Hoffenheim side last weekend. Long-term absentees goalkeeper Mark Flekken, full-back Gian-Luca Itter, and midfielder Janik Haberer remain sidelined.

Injured: Gian-Luca Itter, Janik Haberer, Mark Flekken

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Koln

Manager Markus Gisdol could hand Jonas Hector his first start in some time as the club legend has now settled in since returning from injury.

The attacking trio of Sebastian Anderson, Florian Kainz, and Ismail Jakobs remain unavailable for selection due to injury.

Injured: Sebastian Anderson, Florian Kainz, Ismail Jakobs

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Koln Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Florian Müller; Manuel Gulde; Keven Schlotterbeck; Philipp Lienhart; Christian Günter; Nicolas Höfler; Baptiste Santamaria; Jonathan Schmid; Vincenzo Grifo; Ermedin Demirović; Kwon Chang-hoon

Koln Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Timo Horn; Jorge Meré; Sebastiaan Bornauw; Jonas Hector; Ellyes Skhiri; Marius Wolf; Noah Katterbach; Salih Özcan; Elvis Rexhbecaj; Anthony Modeste; Ondrej Duda

Freiburg vs Koln Prediction

Vicenzo Grifo will be hoping to get on the scoresheet once again

Koln certainly have the quality in their squad to grab a point if not all three from this encounter. However, Freiburg's current form is simply too good to not favor them, especially at home.

They are the most in-form team in the division, and have scored at least twice in each of their last five Bundesliga games. Freiburg should comfortably seal the victory.

Prediction: Freiburg 3-1 Koln

