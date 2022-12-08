Freiburg will host Luzern at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Friday (December 9) in a friendly behind closed doors.

The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and have emerged as early title contenders in the Bundesliga. Freiburg beat ten-man Union Berlin 4-1 in their last game before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup international break. They were already four goals up before their opponents bagged a late strike from the spot. Freiburg will face Wolfsburg on their return to competitive action next year.

Luzern, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the Swiss Super League this season but remain in the race for European football. They were beaten 3-0 by league leaders Young Boys in their last league outing. Luzern were fortunate not to have lost by a bigger margin, as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents.

The visitors played out a goalless draw against Grasshopper Zurich in a friendly on Wednesday and will target victory this weekend.

Freiburg vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Freiburg and Luzern. The hosts are unbeaten in all three games, winning once and drawing two.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Only one of Freiburg's three league defeats this season has come at home.

Luzern have picked up 11 points on the road in the league this season. Only Sion (15) and Young Boys (12) have picked up more.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer have conceded 17 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only league leaders Bayern Munich (13) have conceded fewer.

The Swiss outfit have failed to score in their last three games across competitions.

Freiburg vs Luzern Betting Tips

Freiburg have lost just one of their last eight games across competitions. They have lost just one game at home all season.

Luzern, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless streak and have won just two of their last ten games across competitions. They have won just one of their last five away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Freiburg 3-1 Luzern

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Luzern to concede first: Yes (The away team have conceded the first goal in four of their last six games.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last three matchups.)

