Freiburg vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Freiburg and Mainz go head-to-head at the Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday.

A run of 10 points from their last four matches has seen Bo Henriksen’s men rise from the doldrum and they will look to pull clear of the relegation zone this weekend.

Freiburg continued their solid form on the road as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Darmstadt the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor last Sunday.

While Christian Streich’s men have won their last three Bundesliga away matches, they now return home, where they are on a five-game winless run in the league, claiming two points from a possible 15.

Despite their recent struggle, Freiburg remain in contention for a place in Europe as they sit eighth in the league table, just three points and two places behind sixth-placed Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Mainz, on the other hand, continued their fine late-season form last time out when they cruised to an emphatic 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim at the Mewa Arena.

Henriksen’s men have now gone four consecutive games without defeat, picking up three wins and one draw since March’s 8-1 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich.

With 26 points from 29 matches, Mainz are currently 16th in the Bundesliga table, just one point behind 15th-placed Bochum outside the relegation zone.

Freiburg vs Mainz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 40 meetings between the sides, Mainz hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Freiburg have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Mainz are the only side without an away win in the Bundesliga, losing seven and claiming seven draws in their 14 matches so far.

Freiburg have gone five consecutive Bundesliga home matches without a win, losing three and picking up two draws since January’s 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim.

Freiburg vs Mainz Prediction

Mainz have hit their stride in the season’s run-in as they look to preserve their 15-year stint in the top flight.

However, Freiburg have their sights on a place in Europe and we fancy them to come away with all three points in front of their home support.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Mainz

Freiburg vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Freiburg’s last six outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback