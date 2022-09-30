Freiburg vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

Freiburg will host Mainz at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Saturday (October 1) afternoon in the eighth gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer are enjoying a very run of results, replicating the brilliant start to life they had in the league last season. After beating Greek giants Olympiacos 3-0 to secure top spot in their UEFA Europa League group, they played out a goalless draw against Hoffenheim in their last Bundesliga outing. Freiburg are third in the league table with 14 points from seven games.

Mainz, meanwhile, had a fairly positive start to their season but have had mixed results recently. They came from behind to pick up a 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin in their last game. Anthony Caci came off the bench to score a stunning late equaliser - his first strike for the Carnival Club.

The visitors have picked up 11 points from seven games and are eighth in the standings. They will return to the European spots if they take maximum points this weekend.

Freiburg vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between Freiburg and Mainz. The hosts have won ten of those games, while the visitors have won 16.

There have been 11 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The 05ers are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture, picking up two wins and two draws.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer have conceded five Bundesliga goals this season. Only league leaders Union Berlin (4) have conceded fewer.

Mainz have picked up nine points from a maximum of 12 on the road this season, a tally bettered only by their weekend opponents.

Freiburg have kept five clean sheets this season, the most in the German top flight.

Freiburg vs Mainz Prediction

Freiburg are on a brilliant seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions. They have, however, won just one of their last five home league games and will look to improve their home form this weekend.

Mainz are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four league games. They have been solid away from home this season and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-1 Mainz

Freiburg vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Mainz to concede first: Yes (The visitors have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in the visitors' last three games.)

