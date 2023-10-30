Football
  • Freiburg vs Paderborn Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2023 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Oct 30, 2023 18:09 GMT
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga
Freiburg host Paderborn in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

Freiburg host Paderborn at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Wednesday (November 1) in the DFB-Pokal.

The hosts have had mixed results in the Bundesliga but beat amateur side Oberachern 2-0 in the previous round in the cup. Chris Gunter and Hungarian international Rollan Sallai scored in the second half. Freiburg beat Stuttgarter Kickers 2-0 at this stage of the competition last season.

Paderborn, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the league but kicked off their DFB-Pokal campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Energie Cottbus 7-0 in August. They have made it past this stage of the competition in two of the last three seasons.

Freiburg vs Paderborn Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 13 meetings between Freiburg and Paderborn, who trail 5-4.
  • The two sides last faced off in the Bundesliga in January 2020, which Paderborn won 2-0, ending a three-game losing streak in the fixture.
  • Freiburg are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture since 2008.
  • Three of Freiburg's four league wins this season have come at home.
  • Three of Paderborn's four league defeats this season have come away from home.

Freiburg vs Paderborn Prediction

Freiburg's latest result snapped a run of back-to-back wins. They have won four of their last six home games and will look to continue that run.

Paderborn, meanwhile, saw their latest result snap a five-game unbeaten streak. They have, however, won just three away games since February and could see a defeat on the road.

Prediction: Freiburg 3-1 Paderborn

Freiburg vs Paderborn Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups.)

