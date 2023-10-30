Freiburg vs Paderborn Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2023 

Freiburg host Paderborn at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Wednesday (November 1) in the DFB-Pokal.

The hosts have had mixed results in the Bundesliga but beat amateur side Oberachern 2-0 in the previous round in the cup. Chris Gunter and Hungarian international Rollan Sallai scored in the second half. Freiburg beat Stuttgarter Kickers 2-0 at this stage of the competition last season.

Paderborn, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the league but kicked off their DFB-Pokal campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Energie Cottbus 7-0 in August. They have made it past this stage of the competition in two of the last three seasons.

Freiburg vs Paderborn Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Freiburg and Paderborn, who trail 5-4.

The two sides last faced off in the Bundesliga in January 2020, which Paderborn won 2-0, ending a three-game losing streak in the fixture.

Freiburg are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture since 2008.

Three of Freiburg's four league wins this season have come at home.

Three of Paderborn's four league defeats this season have come away from home.

Freiburg vs Paderborn Prediction

Freiburg's latest result snapped a run of back-to-back wins. They have won four of their last six home games and will look to continue that run.

Paderborn, meanwhile, saw their latest result snap a five-game unbeaten streak. They have, however, won just three away games since February and could see a defeat on the road.

Prediction: Freiburg 3-1 Paderborn

Freiburg vs Paderborn Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups.)