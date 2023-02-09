Freiburg vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023 

Freiburg will host Stuttgart at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday (February 11) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league since their return to action after the winter break. Freiburg lost 5-1 to Borussia Dortmund in their last league outing after an early red card to Kiliann Sildillia. However, they returned to winning ways this week with a 2-0 win over Sandhausen in the DFB Pokal last 16. Freiburg are sixth in the league table with 34 points from 19 games.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, have endured a largely difficult campaign and are battling to save their top-flight status. They lost 2-0 at home to Werder Bremen in their last game and perhaps deserved more but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors have picked up just 16 points from 19 games this season and are 16th in the standings. They are just two points above the drop zone, though.

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Freiburg and Stuttgart, who lead 22-11.

The hosts have won their last four games in the fixture.

Stuttgart are without a clean sheet in their last four games in the fixture and their last six across competitions.

Only one of Freiburg's five league defeats this season has come at home.

Stuttgart have picked up four points on the road in the Bundesliga this season. Only Schalke and Bochum (3 apiece) have picked up fewer.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer have conceded 30 league goals this season, the second-highest of all teams in the top half of the standings.

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

Freiburg have won just one of their last four league games after winning four of their previous five. They are, however, unbeaten at home since August last year.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back league defeats and are winless in their last five games in the competition. They have struggled on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Stuttgart

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last ten games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the visitors' last five games.)

