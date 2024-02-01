Freiburg vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

The action continues in round 20 of the German Bundesliga as Freiburg and Stuttgart lock horns at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday.

Sebastian HoeneB’s men head into the weekend off the back of a resounding home victory over RB Leipzig and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Freiburg were condemned to a second consecutive Bundesliga defeat last Saturday when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion.

Prior to that, Christian Streich’s side were on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming two wins and one draw in their opening three games of the year.

With 28 points from 18 matches, Freiburg are currently seventh in the Bundesliga table, three points behind sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League qualification spot.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in style as they hammered Leipzig 5-2 at the MHPArena last weekend.

HoeneB’s men were previously on a two-game losing run, suffering successive defeats at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach and Bochum respectively.

With 37 points from 19 matches, Stuttgart are currently third in the league table, one point above fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Stuttgart hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 23 of the last 40 meetings between the two teams.

Freiburg have picked up 12 wins in that time while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Stuttgart have failed to win their last four Bundesliga visits to the Europa-Park Stadion, losing three and claiming one draw since a 2-1 victory in March 2018.

Freiburg are unbeaten in their last seven home games across all competitions, picking up four wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss to Paderborn in the DFB Pokal on November 1.

HoeneB’s men are on a run of three back-to-back away defeats, conceding seven goals and scoring just once since the start of December.

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

Buoyed by their superb display against Leipzig, Stuttgart will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. However, Freiburg have been solid at home in recent weeks and we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-2 Stuttgart

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Freiburg’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the hosts’ last five games)