Freiburg vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Freiburg and Stuttgart return to action in the German Bundesliga when they square off at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday. Sebastian Hoeness’ men will do well to match their display in the most recent meeting between the two teams, when they stormed to a 4-0 victory on home turf back in January.

Freiburg picked up a morale-boosting result during the international break as they secured a 4-2 victory over Swiss outfit FC Luzern when the two sides squared off last Friday.

Before that, Julian Schuster’s side kicked off the new season with a 2-0 victory over Lotte in the DFB Pokal first round on August 16 before suffering consecutive losses against Augsburg and Koln in their first two Bundesliga matches.

Freiburg have come into the new season off the back of an impressive 2024-25 campaign, where they finished fifth in the Bundesliga table to secure a spot in the Europa League.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, turned in a stellar team display during the break as they cruised to a 6-2 victory over German lower-tier side GroBaspach in a friendly on September 3.

Having lost each of their opening two games this season, HoeneB’s men have won their subsequent three matches, including a 1-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on August 30.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Stuttgart also booked a spot in the Europa League after picking up a 4-2 victory over Arminia Bielefeld in last season’s DFB Pokal final in May.

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Stuttgart boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Freiburg have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Stuttgart are unbeaten in four of their last five away matches in the league, picking up three wins and one draw since March’s 1-0 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Freiburg have failed to win six of their most recent eight Bundesliga home games, losing four and picking up two draws since the start of March.

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

While Stuttgart have upped the ante after their stuttering start to the season, they will need to be at their best at the Europa-Park Stadion, where they have failed to win five of their last six visits in the league since September 2018 (4L, 1D).

However, Hoeness’ men have been tough to beat on the road this year, and we fancy them to see off the home side, who are yet to hit their stride in the new campaign.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-2 Stuttgart

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams

Tip 3: First to score - Stuttgart (The visitors have opened the scoring in their last five games against Freiburg)

