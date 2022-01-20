Freiburg vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga continues this weekend and will see Freiburg host Stuttgart at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday afternoon.

Freiburg have faltered in their league performances of late. They were beaten 5-1 by Borussia Dortmund last weekend and were completely outplayed by the Black and Yellows in almost every facet of the game. They however went on to beat Hoffenheim 4-1 in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday and will be looking to take confidence from that.

The hosts sit sixth in the Bundesliga, with 30 points from 19 games and will now be looking to return to winning ways in the league.

Like their hosts, Stuttgart are also struggling at the moment. They were beaten 2-0 by a clinical RB Leipzig outfit last time out, marking a fourth straight winless and goalless game for the Swabians.

Die Roten are currently sitting in the relegation zone at 17th place with just 18 points all season. They will now be looking to begin picking up points as the season inches to an end.

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

There have been 36 meetings between Freiburg and Stuttgart. The hosts have won just nine of those games while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Freiburg won the game 3-2.

Freiburg Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

Stuttgart Form Guide: L-D-L-L-W

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Team News

Freiburg

Keven Schlotterbeck and Kiliann Sildillia are both doubts for the game as they recover from illness and COVID-19 respectively. All other players are fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Keven Schlotterbeck, Kiliann Sildillia

Suspended: None

Stuttgart

Daniel Didavi, Wahid Faghir, Clinton Mola, Silas Katompa Mvumpa and Erik Thommy are all recovering from various injuries and may not be available to play as early as the weekend. Philipp Forster is also a doubt for the game due to illness.

Mohamed Sankoh is injured while Omar Marmoush is away on international assignment. The duo are set to miss the Freiburg clash.

Injured: Mohamed Sankoh

Doubtful: Daniel Didavi, Wahid Faghir, Clinton Mola, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Erik Thommy, Philipp Forster

Unavailable: Omar Marmoush

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Lukas Kubler, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Gunter; Janik Haberer, Nicolas Hofler; Roland Sallai, Jeong Woo-yeong, Vincenzo Grifo; Lucas Holer

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Tanguy Coulibaly, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa; Chris Fuhrich, Roberto Massimo; Sasa Kalajdzic

Freiburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

Freiburg have won just one of their last five games and two of their last nine in the league. They, however, picked up an impressive 4-1 win against Hoffenheim in the cup last time out and will be looking to build on that.

Stuttgart are winless in their last four games, losing three of those games and have failed to score any goals in all four outings. Their poor run could continue at the weekend.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-0 Stuttgart

