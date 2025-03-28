Freiburg vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

Freiburg and Union Berlin return to action in the Bundesliga when they square off at the Europa Park Stadion on Sunday. Julian Schuster's hosts are winless in four games in the fixture as they eye UEFA Champions League qualification.

Freiburg were one of the few sides in action during the international break as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against second-tier Karlsruhe in a friendly in midweek.

Schuster’s side now turn their focus to Bundesliga, where they are unbeaten in seven outings, winning four, since losing three on the trot in January. With 42 points from 26 matches, Freiburg are sixth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed Leipzig and three points off the top-four.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Benedict Hollerbach came up clutch for Berlin last time out, as he netted an 83rd-minute equaliser to hand them a 1-1 draw with leaders Bayern Munich.

Before that, René Wagner’s men snapped a run of three back-to-back defeats with a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park. Berlin have 27 points from 26 matches to sit 13th in the league table, seven points above the relegation play-off spot.

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Freiburg have seven wins from their last 14 meetings with Berliin, losing three.

Freiburg are unbeaten in eight of nine Bundesliga home games, winning six, since October.

Berlin have lost eight of their last 10 away matches across competitions, a run that saw them crash out of the DFB-Pokal in the second round following a 2-0 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld.

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

While Berlin will look to pull 10 points clear of the danger zone, Freiburg must avoid any slip-ups in their push for a top-four finish as the season approaches its business end.

Nevertheless, predict a thrilling contest at the Europa Park Stadion, with the home side likely claiming a narrow victory.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Berlin

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: First to score - Freiburg (Berlin have conceded the opening goal in their last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in theor last 10 meetings.)

