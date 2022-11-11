Freiburg vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022

Third-placed Freiburg will welcome second-placed Union Berlin to the Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday (November 13) in the Bundesliga.

Freiburg suffered their first defeat in four games in midweek, losing 3-1 to RB Leipzig. Lukas Kubler halved the deficit in the second half, but Emil Forsberg restored Leipzig's two-goal lead as Freiburg slumped to their third defeat of the season.

Berlin, meanwhile, are winless in their last two games and have slipped four points behind first-placed Bayern Munich. After a 5-0 thumping against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, they played out a 2-2 draw by Augsburg in midweek.

Sheraldo Becker returned to goalscoring ways, and Kevin Behrens added a second midway through the first half. Florian Niederlechner's first-half brace helped Augsburg forced a share of the spoils.

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 12 times across competitions. The hosts have a narrow 5-4 lead, while three games have ended in draws.

Despite their dominance, Freiburg have just one win in six Bundesliga meetings against Berlin, who have won thrice, while two games have ended in draws.

Berlin are unbeaten in their last four games against Freiburg, winning and drawing twice apiece.

Berlin have won their last two league games at Freiburg, including winning 4-1 last season.

Freiburg have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last seven home games against Berlin across competitions.

Both teams have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Bundesliga, conceding 16 goals in 14 games.

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Freiburg are unbeaten at home since August across competitions, keeping five clean sheets in nine games. They have not conceded more than once in this period.

Berlin, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four away Bundesliga games, scoring just twice. They have a solid record against Freiburg in recent games, though.

Considering the recent form of both teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-1 Union Berlin

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Freiburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Michael Gregoritsch to score or assist any time - Yes

