Freiburg vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Freiburg entertain Union Berlin at the Europa-Park Stadion in their penultimate game of the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign on Saturday.

The two sides have European aspirations, with the hosts in fourth position in the standings while Union Berlin are in seventh place, trailing the home side by five points.

Freiburg defeated Hoffenheim 4-3 in their previous outing while Union Berlin played out a 1-1 draw against Furth last time around. Union Berlin need to win their remaining two games in hopes of qualifying for the Europa League Conference playoffs.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN ⛓



🤔 By the end of the season it'll finish :



3. _________

4. _________

5. _________

6. _________

7. _________ It's going down to the wire in the fight for European football.🤔 By the end of the season it'll finish3. _________4. _________5. _________6. _________7. _________ It's going down to the wire in the fight for European football. 😬⛓🤔 By the end of the season it'll finish 👇: 3. _________4. _________5. _________6. _________7. _________ https://t.co/hdz7Fhrf2y

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 11 times across all competitions since 2002. They have been evenly matched so far, with four wins apiece and three games ending in draws.

They last met in league action in December at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Freiburg form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Team News

Freiburg

Noah Weißhaupt, Kevin Schade and Yannik Keitel are current absentees on account of injuries for the Breisgau-Brasilianer.

Injured: Yannik Keitel, Kevin Schade, Noah Weißhaupt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Timo Baumgartl is out with an illness, while Dominique Heintz is nursing a knee injury. András Schäfer and Laurenz Dehl overcame COVID-19 infections earlier this week and face a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injured: Dominique Heintz

Doubtful: András Schäfer, Laurenz Dehl

Unavailable: Timo Baumgartl

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Predicted XIs

Freiburg (4-4-2): Mark Flekken (GK); Christian Gunter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Schmid, Lukas Kubler; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein, Roland Sallai, Vincenzo Grifo; Lucas Holer, Ermedin Demirovic

Union Berlin (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow (GK); Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Julian Ryerson; Christopher Trimmel, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Grischa Promel, Niko Giesselmann; Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Freiburg have done well to reach the top four in the league standings this term and have the third-best defensive record in the German top-flight. They have outscored Die Eisernen 56-43 in the league while conceding only a goal fewer than them this term.

Union Berlin have been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in their last five league games. They should not be taken lightly by the home team as they have scored six goals in their last two away games.

We predict the game will end in a high-scoring draw between the two teams.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-2 Union Berlin

Edited by Peter P