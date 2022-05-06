×
Create
Notifications

Freiburg vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Freiburg face Union Berlin in their upcoming Bundesliga fixture on Saturday
Freiburg face Union Berlin in their upcoming Bundesliga fixture on Saturday
Shubham Dupare
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 06, 2022 02:59 AM IST
Preview

Freiburg entertain Union Berlin at the Europa-Park Stadion in their penultimate game of the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign on Saturday.

The two sides have European aspirations, with the hosts in fourth position in the standings while Union Berlin are in seventh place, trailing the home side by five points.

Freiburg defeated Hoffenheim 4-3 in their previous outing while Union Berlin played out a 1-1 draw against Furth last time around. Union Berlin need to win their remaining two games in hopes of qualifying for the Europa League Conference playoffs.

It's going down to the wire in the fight for European football. 😬⛓🤔 By the end of the season it'll finish 👇: 3. _________4. _________5. _________6. _________7. _________ https://t.co/hdz7Fhrf2y

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 11 times across all competitions since 2002. They have been evenly matched so far, with four wins apiece and three games ending in draws.

They last met in league action in December at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Freiburg form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Team News

Freiburg

Noah Weißhaupt, Kevin Schade and Yannik Keitel are current absentees on account of injuries for the Breisgau-Brasilianer.

Matthias Ginter kehrt zum #SCF zurück! Der 28-Jährige wechselt zur kommenden Saison nach Freiburg.Alle Infos: bit.ly/scf_ginter https://t.co/ebyB0zufOo

Injured: Yannik Keitel, Kevin Schade, Noah Weißhaupt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Timo Baumgartl is out with an illness, while Dominique Heintz is nursing a knee injury. András Schäfer and Laurenz Dehl overcame COVID-19 infections earlier this week and face a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injured: Dominique Heintz

Doubtful: András Schäfer, Laurenz Dehl

Unavailable: Timo Baumgartl

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Predicted XIs

Freiburg (4-4-2): Mark Flekken (GK); Christian Gunter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Schmid, Lukas Kubler; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein, Roland Sallai, Vincenzo Grifo; Lucas Holer, Ermedin Demirovic

Union Berlin (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow (GK); Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Julian Ryerson; Christopher Trimmel, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Grischa Promel, Niko Giesselmann; Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Freiburg have done well to reach the top four in the league standings this term and have the third-best defensive record in the German top-flight. They have outscored Die Eisernen 56-43 in the league while conceding only a goal fewer than them this term.

Union Berlin have been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in their last five league games. They should not be taken lightly by the home team as they have scored six goals in their last two away games.

We predict the game will end in a high-scoring draw between the two teams.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Freiburg 2-2 Union Berlin

Edited by Peter P

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी