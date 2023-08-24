Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2023

Freiburg and Werder Bremen go head-to-head at Stade Europa-Park in round two of the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the new campaign, with Ole Werner’s men suffering successive defeats in their opening two matches.

Koln maintained their perfect start to the new campaign as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim in last Saturday’s Bundesliga curtain-raiser.

Prior to that, Christian Streich’s side kicked off the season in the DFB Pokal, where they cruised to a 2-0 first-round victory over amateur side Oberachern on August 13.

Freiburg have now won their last three matches across all competitions, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-2 draw with Strasbourg in pre-season.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, were denied a dream start to the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign as they suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich last weekend.

This followed a shock 2-0 loss against third-tier Viktoria Koln on August 12 which saw their DFB Pokal run come to an end in the opening round.

With the opening-day loss to Bayern, Ole Werner's men have now failed to win their last six Bundesliga matches, losing five and claiming one draw since April’s 4-2 victory over Hertha Berlin.

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Werder Bremen have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Freiburg have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have also been shared on nine occasions.

Werder Bremen have failed to win their last four games against Streich’s side, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory in May 2020.

Freiburg are currently on a four-match unbeaten run, picking up three wins and one draw since a 3-2 friendly loss against Wolfsburg on July 22.

Werder Bremen have lost all but one of their last seven competitive matches, with May’s 1-1 draw with Koln being the exception.

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Freiburg have flown out of the blocks this season and will fancy their chances against a Werder Bremen side who have endured a slow start to the campaign. Werner’s men have lost their last four competitive away matches and we are tipping Freiburg to come out on top once again.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Werder Bremen

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Freiburg’s last seven games)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last 10 clashes between the teams)