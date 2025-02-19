Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2025

Freiburg will host Werder Bremen at Europa-Park-Stadion on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side look to have hit their stride this month and have rapidly climbed up the table with the Champions League spots now within touching distance.

They beat St. Pauli 1-0 in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a goalless draw after Vincenzo Grifo squandered a first-half penalty kick before a late own goal from the newly-promoted side saw Julian Schuster's men leave the Millerntor-Stadion with maximum points.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing start to the year and have dropped into the bottom half of the pile. They were beaten 3-1 by Hoffenheim in their last match, taking the lead in the opening 10 minutes following an own goal from Stanley Nsoki before their opponents came from behind to win the game in the second half.

The visitors sit 10th in the Bundesliga with 30 points from 22 matches and will be keen to get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Freiburg and Bremen. The home side have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Breisgau-Brasilianer have scored 29 goals in the German top flight this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the table.

Bremen have the third-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal concession tally of 42.

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Freiburg have won their last three games on the bounce after winning just one of their previous five. They have lost just one of their last eight home matches and will head into the weekend clash with confidence sky-high.

Bremen, on the other hand, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven matches. They have lost two of their last three away games and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-0 Werder Bremen

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

