Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2024 

Freiburg will host Wolfsburg at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league of late but remain hopeful of securing continental football. They played out a 1-1 draw against Mainz last time out, with Michael Gregoritsch heading home the opener after just six minutes before their opponents leveled the scores just before the interval.

Freiburg sit seventh in the league table with 40 points from 30 matches and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, have had a slow start to life under new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and now look set to finish in the bottom half of the pile for the second time in the last three seasons. They beat Bochum 1-0 in their last match, with Jonas Wind scoring the sole goal of the game late in the first half to end an 18-game goal drought.

Wolfsburg sit 13th in the Bundesliga standings with 31 points from 30 games. They are four points above Bochum in the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Freiburg and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won 16 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won one more. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won four of their last five league games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Die Wolfe have conceded 50 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the second-fewest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Only four of Freiburg's 12 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Freiburg are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing three of their four games prior. They are, however, without a win in their last six home league games and could struggle here.

Wolfsburg's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Wolfsburg

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Freiburg to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in five of their last six games in this fixture)