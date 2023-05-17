Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 19, 2023 

Freiburg host Wolfsburg at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Friday (May 19) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have struggled recently and are in danger of missing out on UEFA Champions League football. Freiburg lost 4-2 to Union Berlin in their last league outing. They were already three goals down before Manuel Gulde and Vincenzo Grifo scored consolation goals in the second half. Freiburg are fifth in the standings with 56 points from 32 games.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are playing well and remain hopeful of securing European football. They beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in the league last time out. Jakub Kaminski scoring the opener before Luca Waldschmidt doubled Die Wolfe's advantage in the second half. The visitors are sixth in the standings with 48 points.

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between the two teams, with Wolfsburg leading 15-14.

Wolfsburg won 2-0 in their last meeting, ending a run of back-to-back defeats in the fixture.

Freiburg are without a clean sheet in three games.

Three of Freiburg's eight league defeats this season have come at home.

Wolfsburg have picked up 24 points on the road in this season. Only Freiburg (25) and leaders Bayern Munich (30) have picked up more.

Breisgau-Brasilianer have scored 48 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the joint-fewest in the top half of the standings.

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Freiburg have lost their last three games after losing just one of their previous seven. They have won just one of their last six home games.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and have lost just one of their last five. They're in much better form than Freiburg and should pick up all three points.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-2 Wolfsburg

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Freiburg to concede first: Yes (They have conceded the first goal in six of their last eight games.)

